New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 45,700 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,061.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 159,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 183,405 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

