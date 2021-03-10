New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,300 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

