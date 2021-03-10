New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

