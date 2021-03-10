NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Price Up 8%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 1,609,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,002,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NewAge alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $342.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.