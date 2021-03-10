Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Down 6.3%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.75. 792,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 907,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $341.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

