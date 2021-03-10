NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.11).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

LON:NRR traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 101.15 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 265,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.60 ($1.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72. The company has a market cap of £309.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.62.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

