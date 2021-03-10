Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $535,919.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.30 or 0.00511833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00069321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00076615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00517335 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

