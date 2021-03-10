Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and $540,346.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.00496539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00067165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00541658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00075981 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

