NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,128.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $63,128.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.61 or 0.00971704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00338613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027696 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000752 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

