NextEra Energy (NEE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – NextEra Energy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – NextEra Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $87.00.

3/3/2021 – NextEra Energy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,337. The company has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

