NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 10.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares were down 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 4,162,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,798,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

