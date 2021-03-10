NFT Index Price Hits $463.62 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded flat against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $463.62 or 0.00831350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $136,295.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.00511171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00066299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00528636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076788 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

