NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $451.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $453.70 million. NICE posted sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,914,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.