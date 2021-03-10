Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.50

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.50 and traded as high as $28.69. Nidec shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 151,538 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NJDCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

