Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nielsen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $104,315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Nielsen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 822,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

