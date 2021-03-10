Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 75.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 843,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 807,219 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

