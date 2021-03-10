Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $15.85. 11,567,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,671,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

