Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $57.08 million and $2.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,638.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.51 or 0.03256610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00362168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.45 or 0.00993039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.79 or 0.00393345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.00338547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00241385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,139,547,485 coins and its circulating supply is 7,395,797,485 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

