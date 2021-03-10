Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $281,498.68 and approximately $13.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00052096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00728576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00064974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00028600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00038776 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

