NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.27

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.