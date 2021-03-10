Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 7.4%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.64. Approximately 1,932,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,815,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $732,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Library Research Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,478,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

