NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $114,623.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,331.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.77 or 0.03216298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00357183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.49 or 0.00987894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00391793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.00339471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00241803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021377 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,921,131 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.