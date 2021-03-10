NKN Hits 1-Day Volume of $26.86 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $58.79 million and $26.86 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.00498936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00067160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001966 BTC.

NKN Token Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

