nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 7.7%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.04. Approximately 368,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 359,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

