NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Shares Up 12%

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)’s stock price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 177,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 595,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

About NMC Health (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

