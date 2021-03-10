Noir (NOR) Tops One Day Volume of $1,271.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Noir has a market cap of $751,916.48 and $1,271.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noir has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00272898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062296 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,462,551 tokens. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

