Noku Price Down 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Noku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $4.79 million and $9,311.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noku has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00054827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00768404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040482 BTC.

Noku Profile

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.