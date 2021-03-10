Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.33 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 7.02 ($0.09). Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,215,729 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.02.

Get Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 272,600 shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.