Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.10

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 44420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.