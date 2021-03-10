North Mountain Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 17th (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

North Mountain Merger’s (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 17th. North Mountain Merger had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of North Mountain Merger’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NMMCU stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

