Northcoast Research Comments on Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $25,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 485,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,186,000 after purchasing an additional 469,755 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,055,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

