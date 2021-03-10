Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Buys 7,000 Shares

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 7,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.48 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,374.00 ($47,410.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$13.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

