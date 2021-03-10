Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,006,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 213,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.37% of Northern Trust worth $652,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. 13,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

