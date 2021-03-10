Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $480,963.60 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.00. 985,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.29 and a 200-day moving average of $309.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $357.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after buying an additional 367,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.