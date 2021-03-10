nOS Market Capitalization Tops $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.48 or 0.00507610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00074803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.09 or 0.00546163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074886 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

