nOS One Day Volume Reaches $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One nOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00505793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00072219 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00522627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00076675 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

