Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $58,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

