Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Up 7,564.3% in February

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 7,564.3% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Novation Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 3,127,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,067. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95.
About Novation Companies
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.