Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Up 7,564.3% in February

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 7,564.3% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Novation Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 3,127,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,067. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

