NPCoin Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $444,480.05 and approximately $498.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004713 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

