Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.29 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $347,147.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00054495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00760102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00065834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00040152 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

