NuShares (NSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. NuShares has a market cap of $1.25 million and $135.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuShares has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,854,541,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,527,440,264 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

