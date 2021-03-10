NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.35 Million

Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will report sales of $385.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.29 million and the highest is $385.41 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $392.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NS shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE NS opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

