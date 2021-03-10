NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.14

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 12550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

