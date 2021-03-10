Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Up 5.4%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.12. 3,541,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,677,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 257,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

