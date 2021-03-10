NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce sales of $263.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.80 million and the highest is $276.32 million. NuVasive reported sales of $259.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NUVA opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.