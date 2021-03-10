Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for oncology. Its portfolio includes various oncology programs with multiple drug development candidates. Nuvation Bio Incwas formerly known as RePharmation Inc and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc in April 2019.

