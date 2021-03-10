Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

