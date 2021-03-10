NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.42

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 658655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

NVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.60.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.