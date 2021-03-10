nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 269,240 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $29.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

