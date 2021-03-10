NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $504.67 and last traded at $500.81. Approximately 13,014,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,895,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.73.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,502,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $22,302,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

